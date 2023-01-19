Body set up to formulate strategy for improvement in crop yields

LAHORE: The federal government has constituted a six-member committee to evolve a comprehensive practical strategy for improving the yields of different crops, making it possible to ensure food security in the country.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Tariq Bashir Cheema has been appointed as chairman/ convener of the committee with the governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Secretary Finance, Secretary MNFS&R, Dr Abdul Qayyum Sulehri and Aamir Hayat Bhandara appointed as its members.

As per the TORs of the committee, it will suggest measures for agricultural yield improvement and to review steps for the availability of quality seeds, inputs and farm machinery.

The first meeting of this committee is going to be held on Thursday in the federal capital and the agenda is to discuss the measures for agriculture yield improvement and review steps for the availability of quality seeds, inputs and farm machinery.

