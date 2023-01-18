AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold back up above $1,900 level as dollar loses ground

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 05:29pm
Follow us

Gold reversed course to trade higher on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar pulled back from session highs and expectations of a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes supported prices above the $1,900 threshold.

Having dipped in the last two sessions, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,911.57 per ounce by 0917 GMT, after hitting a session low of $1,896.32 earlier. U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.2% to $1,913.60.

Despite the gains on Wednesday, prices have pulled back from their highest level since April 2022, reached on Monday.

“The fact that the recent gold rally started to lose steam does not come unexpectedly as it was lacking the buy-in from investors,” said Carsten Menke, head of Next Generation Research at Julius Baer.

Gold pulls back as firmer dollar dulls appeal

“That said, a (correction) is unlikely to be massive because market consensus still calls for a less aggressive Fed going forward.”

Investors are increasingly expecting the Fed to reduce the size of rate hikes to 25 basis points at its next meeting, after slowing its pace to 50 bps in December, following four consecutive 75 bps increases.

As gold yields no interest, it tends to become more attractive in a low interest rate environment.

However, due to the lack of investment demand, we see gold prices on a rather soft footing, Menke said. He adds that a pick up in investment demand will be crucial to the future trajectory of gold.

Making gold appealing for overseas buyers, the dollar index fell from its session highs.

Investors are now looking towards the U.S. producer price index and retail sales data due later in the day.

“Recession worries and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision would be the major catalysts for prices in the near future,” said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

Spot silver rose 1% to $24.159 per ounce while platinum was little changed at $1,039.88.

Palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,755.32.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold back up above $1,900 level as dollar loses ground

World Bank delays approval of $1.1 billion loans for Pakistan: source

KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

21st successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

China’s COVID-19 reopening set to push 2023 oil demand to new high: IEA

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

Govt approves appointment of Ashraf Wathra as NBP board chairman

If JI wants to appoint mayor in Karachi, it should hold talks with PPP: Saeed Ghani

Read more stories