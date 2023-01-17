AVN 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-5.69%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
CNERGY 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.03%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.55%)
EPCL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.04%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.14%)
FLYNG 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.65%)
HUBC 59.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
KAPCO 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.77%)
LOTCHEM 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.77%)
MLCF 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.32%)
NETSOL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-7.34%)
OGDC 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.93%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.89%)
PPL 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.69%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.64%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.22%)
TELE 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.17%)
TPLP 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.99%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
BR100 3,799 Decreased By -120.3 (-3.07%)
BR30 13,216 Decreased By -523.3 (-3.81%)
KSE100 38,646 Decreased By -1075.2 (-2.71%)
KSE30 14,205 Decreased By -440.9 (-3.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold pulls back as firmer dollar dulls appeal

Reuters Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 02:31pm
Follow us

Gold prices eased back toward the $1,900 support level on Tuesday, pressured by an uptick in the dollar, although hopes of slower interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve limited further losses.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,910.02 per ounce, as of 0742 GMT, following a rally that powered it to its highest level since April 2022 on Monday.

US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,910.80.

The dollar index gained 0.2%, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Expectations of the Fed slowing pace of rate hikes has been supporting gold. Currently, we are seeing a technical pullback as prices entered the overbought territory,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

Gold prices sharply down

Markets are mostly pricing in a smaller 25-basis-point increase when the Fed announces its policy decision in February. The US central bank slowed its pace of hikes to 50 bps in December after four consecutive 75 bps increases.

With lower rates translating into lesser returns on interest-bearing assets such as government bonds, investors tend to increase their holdings of zero-yield gold instead.

Investors also took stock of data showing top gold consumer China’s economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its worst in nearly half a century as the fourth quarter was hit hard by stringent COVID-19 curbs and a property market slump.

Traders are locking in profits and gold should ease back towards $1,900 in the short term, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

Industry analysts predicted gold prices could hit record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the Fed slows rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them.

Spot silver inched 1.4% lower to $24.06.

“We expect silver to outperform gold in 2023 as there is good industrial and investment demand amid low inventories,” Kedia said.

Platinum fell 0.6% to $1,056.25 and palladium lost 0.1% to $1,748.50.

Gold Prices Spot gold gold markets

Comments

1000 characters

Gold pulls back as firmer dollar dulls appeal

Government has to increase gas prices: Minister of State for Petroleum

Inputs: exporters promised hassle-free imports

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

India planning rate changes in new income tax structure

Oil mixed amid weak China economic data, hopes for better 2023

Read more stories