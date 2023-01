HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Tuesday after data showed China’s economy grew at its slowest pace in more than 40 years owing to the impact of Covid lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 169.08 points to 21,577.64.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 percent, or 3.35 points, to 3,224.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.73 points, to 2,094.26.