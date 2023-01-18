AVN 60.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
DFML 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
DGKC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.39%)
EPCL 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.7%)
FCCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.92%)
HUBC 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.57%)
MLCF 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
NETSOL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 75.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.16%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.97%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.62%)
TELE 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-6.32%)
TPLP 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.23%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.03%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,775 Increased By 9.8 (0.26%)
BR30 13,025 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 38,353 Increased By 11.2 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,169 Increased By 88.3 (0.63%)
Australian shares post 8-1/2-month closing high on tech, healthcare boost

Reuters Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 11:49am
Australian shares inched higher on Wednesday to their highest close in 8-1/2 months, as tech and healthcare stocks outweighed losses in resources sectors, while investors reassessed China demand prospects after Beijing posted weak economic growth data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% higher at 7,393.4, its highest close since April 29 last year. The index has risen in nine out of 12 sessions so far this year.

Chinese data showed the world’s second-biggest economy grew 2.9% in the last quarter, beating expectations but underscoring the toll exacted by Beijing’s stringent “zero-COVID” policy. The growth was slower than the third quarter’s 3.9% pace but above market expectations of a 1.8% gain.

“Tuesday’s lacklustre GDP print from China is urging market participants in the mining and materials sectors to reassess their optimism about China’s recovery story,” said Hebe Chen, a market analyst with IG Australia.

“Meanwhile, cautious sentiment also stems from anticipation that more disappointing U.S. earnings could be on the way.”

Technology stocks were among the top gainers for the day, rising about 1.7%. Accounting software provider Xero and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc firmed 2.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

Australia shares end marginally lower as commodities drag

Healthcare stocks were bolstered by a stronger dollar worldwide, rising 0.9%. CSL Ltd advanced 0.8%.

On the flip side, gold stocks were the biggest losers for the day, shedding more than 1.6%, as the metal lost momentum due to a stronger U.S. dollar. Index majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources dropped over 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

Energy stocks reversed early gains to close about 0.2% lower, despite elevated Brent crude prices. Woodside Energy and Santos lost 1% and 0.3%, respectively.

In corporate news, fuel retailer Ampol rose 2.3% after it said refining margin at the Lytton Refinery in Queensland rose 4.5% in the fourth quarter and estimated higher earnings.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,920.4.

