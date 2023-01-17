AVN 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-5.69%)
Jan 17, 2023
Business & Finance

Chinese EV maker Xpeng joins Tesla, Seres to cut some models’ prices

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2023 12:29pm
SHANGHAI/BEIJING: Chinese automaker Xpeng on Tuesday announced price cuts for some models in the country in a notice on its official WeChat account, following similar moves by Tesla and Seres and fuelling expectations of a wider price war.

Xpeng lowered the starting prices for its best-selling pure electric P7 sedan to 209,900 yuan ($31,015), according to the notice, 12.5% lower from its previous level. The automaker also slashed prices for all versions of P5 sedan and G3i sports-utility vehicles by between 10% and 13%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices.

Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for US market

“We hope to make intelligent vehicles more accessible to more people with more competitive prices,” Xpeng spokesperson told Reuters in a statement after the price cut.

For car owners who purchased their automobiles before the price cut, Xpeng said it will offer extended maintenance services for free as compensation.

