AVN 65.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.55%)
BAFL 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.95%)
BOP 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
DGKC 45.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
EPCL 42.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.67%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.92%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
GGL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.07%)
HUBC 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
MLCF 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.52%)
NETSOL 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-3.88%)
OGDC 79.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-4%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
PPL 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-4.14%)
PRL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.85%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 37.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.16%)
TELE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
TPLP 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
TRG 99.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.47%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 3,919 Decreased By -67.9 (-1.7%)
BR30 13,739 Decreased By -388.1 (-2.75%)
KSE100 39,721 Decreased By -602.7 (-1.49%)
KSE30 14,646 Decreased By -250.3 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France urges ‘EU industrial policy’ to counter US subsidy

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2023 09:40pm
<p>French Minister for the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire addresses the press as he arrives for a Eurogroup meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on January 16, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

French Minister for the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire addresses the press as he arrives for a Eurogroup meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels on January 16, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

BRUSSELS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Monday for a new European policy to protect the EU’s industrial base in the face of massive US subsidies.

Last year, Washington passed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that contains around $370 billion in subsidies for green energy, as well as tax cuts for US-made electric cars and batteries, to speed up the transition to a low-carbon economy.

EU countries have however poured criticism on the IRA, seeing the “Buy American” domestic production requirement as a threat to European jobs, especially in the energy and auto sectors.

But the bloc’s members are divided over how to respond, with some, including France, calling for Europe to bring in its own substantial subsidy scheme.

“There is no time to lose in establishing a new European industrial policy to support green industry and encourage industries to relocate to European territory,” Le Maire said before talks between the bloc’s finance ministers.

He called for a “simplification shock” to the state aid framework in Europe as well as larger subsidies for sectors including hydrogen, electric batteries, solar panels and semiconductors.

EU nations hope to agree on a way forward before a summit next month to avoid European businesses rushing to invest in the United States.

But some members fear a hardline response by the EU to the IRA could provoke a trade war, while others worry a subsidy race within the bloc would benefit wealthier nations.

“I think it’s important we respect the single market in all aspects,” Irish Finance Minister Michael McGrath told reporters. “The state aid rules… are there to ensure that there is a level playing field.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has previously proposed a new EU fund to support Europe’s green transition.

Bruno Le Maire inflation European Union

Comments

1000 characters

France urges ‘EU industrial policy’ to counter US subsidy

Sindh LG polls: PPP emerges as largest party in Karachi with 93 seats

KSE-100 retreats nearly 1.5% over political uncertainty

Chaudhry Shujaat suspends party membership of Parvez Elahi

Imran hints at PTI's return to NA to discuss caretaker setup

Govt to facilitate exporters for import of raw material, other accessories: Ishaq Dar

Davos 2023: Global recession in 2023 seen as likely in WEF survey

LHC suspends ECP’s arrest warrants of Imran Khan, other PTI leaders

Discounted oil: Russian delegation to reach Pakistan tomorrow

19th successive loss: rupee falls against US dollar

Barrick Gold starts work on Reko Diq project

Read more stories