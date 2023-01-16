AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.57%)
BAFL 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DFML 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.53%)
EPCL 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.6%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.27%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.49%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.8%)
HUBC 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
MLCF 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
NETSOL 82.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-3.96%)
OGDC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.89%)
PAEL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.8%)
PRL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.85%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-7.45%)
TELE 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
TPLP 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
TRG 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-5.5%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,919 Decreased By -67.9 (-1.7%)
BR30 13,739 Decreased By -388.1 (-2.75%)
KSE100 39,721 Decreased By -602.7 (-1.49%)
KSE30 14,646 Decreased By -250.3 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ticks higher on short-covering ahead of long weekend, weak demand weigh

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 03:24pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Monday after last week’s sharp drop, as traders covered short positions ahead of a long weekend, although gains were capped by concerns over weak January exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 7 ringgit, or 0.18%, to 3,852 ringgit ($893.11) a tonne, after falling 5.2% last week.

“The market has already priced in all the bad news from softening demand to the idea of halting exports to EU. Last week, the market was heavily battered amid fears of anaemic demand and aggressive selling from Indonesia,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Why Malaysia is considering banning palm oil exports to EU

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January 1-15 fell 36.4% to 401,749 tonnes from 631,401 tonnes shipped during December 1-15, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said.

Bursa Malaysia will be closed on Jan. 23 and 24 for the Chinese New Year holidays.

“We see potential emergence of short-covering or intensification of stock buildup by several refiners ahead of the holidays,” Paramalingam.

Top palm oil exporter Indonesia’s move to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption is set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies that are already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.09%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.13%. The Chicago Board of Trade was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ticks higher on short-covering ahead of long weekend, weak demand weigh

KSE-100 down over 650 points as political uncertainty dents sentiments

Former SCBA president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar High Court

19th successive loss: rupee drops against US dollar

LG polls: ECP says 'process complicated, takes time to prepare results'

Monetary policy: experts expect 100bps hike in policy rate

Lotte Chemical Corp. approves proposed divestment in Pakistan unit for over $155mn

PPP will hold talks with all parties except PTI regarding Karachi mayor, says Saeed Ghani

Oil dips as China COVID case surge clouds fuel demand prospects

Global jobs growth will halve in challenging 2023: ILO

Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash ‘nil’

Read more stories