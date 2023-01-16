AVN 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.7%)
Pegula happy to stay out of the spotlight after moving into second round

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 11:34am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
MELBOURNE: Jessica Pegula says she is happy to keep flying under the radar at the Australian Open after the American breezed into the second round on Monday with a 6-0 6-1 win over Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian.

World number three Pegula, 28, attracted more media attention earlier this month due to her parents’ ownership of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills following Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse as a result of a cardiac arrest.

But usually it is the likes of three-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek or world number two Ons Jabeur from Tunisia hogging the headlines in women’s tennis. And that suits Pegula just fine.

“I think girls like Iga or Ons, I feel like maybe their stories are a little bit more, I don’t know, grab more attention,” said Pegula, the top ranked US woman.

“Ons, for what she’s doing for the region she comes from in Africa and all that stuff, and then obviously she made two slam finals as well. “Iga obviously being younger and bursting onto the scene and winning crazy match win streaks.

Pegula swats aside Swiatek in United Cup semis

I guess those maybe grab more attention probably than me.“ Pegula’s lower profile comes despite being a four-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, which includes a run to the last eight of the 2022 Australian Open when she was eliminated in straight sets by eventual champion Ash Barty.

“I definitely think I have just kind of been a little bit under the radar, but I don’t mind that,” she said. “I think that fits me and my personality as well. I don’t think I do too many things to really grab a ton of attention.”

Grand Slam Australian Open Jessica Pegula Romania's Jaqueline Cristian

