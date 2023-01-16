Forensic odontology department inaugurated at LUMHS

HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan has inaugurated the Department of Forensic Odontology at the university’s Institute of Dentistry.

While addressing the ceremony held to mark the department’s inauguration, Prof Ikram Din Ujjan explained that forensic odontology is the application of dental science to investigations of legal cases. It has an important role in the recognition of abuse among persons of all ages.

He said that dentistry can help law enforcement personnel detect and solve crimes. Forensic dental fieldwork requires an interdisciplinary knowledge of dental science and most often the forensic odontologist is required to establish a person’s identity.

Dean of the university’s Faculty of Dentistry Prof Feroz Ali Kalhoro said that dental professionals have a major role to play in keeping accurate dental records and providing all necessary information so that legal authorities may recognise malpractice, negligence, fraud or abuse, and identify unknown persons.

Dr Falak Murad Shah, chief of the Department of Odontology, said that LUMHS has become a pioneer by establishing a separate department of forensic odontology.

