AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SECP asks all Islamic FIs to ensure Shariah compliance

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 Jan, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has asked all Islamic financial institutions to establish Shariah compliance units as well as hire internal and external auditors.

According to the SECP’s guidelines to Islamic financial institutions on Friday, every Islamic financial institution is encouraged to establish a Shariah compliance unit headed by a Shariah compliance officer suitably qualified, trained, and experienced in the field of Islamic finance.

The Shariah compliance unit can work under the overall guidance and supervision of Shariah supervisory board, with parallel reporting to the head of the compliance department or internal audit department, as the case may be.

Procedure for turning usual financial institutions into Islamic ones explained

The Shariah compliance officer can coordinate between the Shariah advisor, the Shariah advisory board, and management and may be entrusted with responsibility for review all the product proposals and related agreements, contracts, manuals, and process flow before presenting these to the Shariah supervisory board for approval ensure that the operations of Islamic financial institutions are in conformity with Shariah principles and rules and periodically submit a Shariah compliance report to the management on the overall Shariah compliance environment.

The SECP further directed that every Islamic financial institution is encouraged to strengthen its internal audit department, either by appointing an internal Shariah audit resource having relevant qualifications or expertise in the field of Islamic finance or by training at least one of its employees in the internal audit department for the purpose of internal Shariah audit from a reputable training institute.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP Shariah compliance Islamic finance audits Islamic financial institutions external auditors internal auditors Shariah supervisory board

Comments

1000 characters

SECP asks all Islamic FIs to ensure Shariah compliance

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

‘Questionable’ write-offs: KE brushes aside ‘assumptions’

Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu: ECP rejects govt’s plea, says LG polls to be held on 15th

PM urges Abu Dhabi Chamber to make investments

APTMA bemoans raw material shortages

Digital Banks: SBP issues NOCs to five applicants

Read more stories