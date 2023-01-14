IGP visits police training centre

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said in order to make the behaviour of the police positive, it was necessary to improve the training of the police because when the institutions would be improved, all aspects of policing would also improve.

Speaking after inaugurating mess no. 3 and a park at Shahid Hayat Police Training Center, he thanked the Sindh Chief Minister for abolishing the food expenses of the trainees and announcing to pay the same by the government.

