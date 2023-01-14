AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Attack on Imran: LHC directs police to produce brother, nephew of suspect

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2023 07:24am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala to produce before the court, a brother and nephew of Muhammad Naveed, the suspected involved in attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan by January 16.

The court passed these directions in a habeas corpus petition of Sana Shahzadi, wife of the suspect Naveed, seeking recovery of Muhammad Shafique and Ali Raza from the alleged illegal detention of Gujranwala police.

Her counsel Mian Dawood alleged that the police picked up the detainees from their homes on November 22 last but had not produced them before a court of law. He said the petitioner and the notables of the areas frequently visited the office of the RPO Gujranwala for the release of the alleged detainees but to no avail.

The counsel contended that the petitioner had serious apprehensions about the life of the both detainees. He, therefore, asked the court to get the alleged detainees recovered from the custody of the police and set them at liberty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Imran Khan Punjab police PTI chairman attack on Imran Khan RPO Gujranwala

Comments

1000 characters

Attack on Imran: LHC directs police to produce brother, nephew of suspect

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu: ECP rejects govt’s plea, says LG polls to be held on 15th

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

‘Questionable’ write-offs: KE brushes aside ‘assumptions’

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

PM urges Abu Dhabi Chamber to make investments

APTMA bemoans raw material shortages

SECP asks all Islamic FIs to ensure Shariah compliance

Digital Banks: SBP issues NOCs to five applicants

Read more stories