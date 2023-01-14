Attack on Imran: LHC directs police to produce brother, nephew of suspect

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala to produce before the court, a brother and nephew of Muhammad Naveed, the suspected involved in attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan by January 16.

The court passed these directions in a habeas corpus petition of Sana Shahzadi, wife of the suspect Naveed, seeking recovery of Muhammad Shafique and Ali Raza from the alleged illegal detention of Gujranwala police.

Her counsel Mian Dawood alleged that the police picked up the detainees from their homes on November 22 last but had not produced them before a court of law. He said the petitioner and the notables of the areas frequently visited the office of the RPO Gujranwala for the release of the alleged detainees but to no avail.

The counsel contended that the petitioner had serious apprehensions about the life of the both detainees. He, therefore, asked the court to get the alleged detainees recovered from the custody of the police and set them at liberty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023