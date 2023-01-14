AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
US-Japan warn against use of force or coercion anywhere in world

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2023 01:27am
The United States and Japan on Friday reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Taiwan Strait and warned against any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine.

The two nations, following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also cited "provocations" by North Korea in a joint statement issued by the White House.

Japan PM leaves on tour of European, North American allies

"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, anywhere in the world," the statement said.

