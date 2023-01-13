Goldman Sachs platform solutions business lost $1.2bn in 9-months

AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
Jan 13, 2023
Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:32pm
Goldman Sachs Group Inc disclosed a pretax loss for its newly-created platform solutions business of $1.2 billion for the first nine months of 2022, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Goldman said the business, which houses the U.S. bank’s transaction banking, credit card and financial technology businesses, also lost $1.05 billion in 2021 and $783 million in 2020.

The platform solutions business posted higher revenue for the first nine months, but also recorded higher provisions for credit losses and operating expenses.

In October, Goldman folded its consumer business, Marcus, into wealth management and created the platform solutions business, which included GreenSky, the fintech lender Goldman bought in a deal valued at $2.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs to cut 3,200 jobs: source

The bank’s three main businesses are now global banking and markets, asset and wealth management, and platform solutions. It will report fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.

The disclosure did not provide separate numbers for its direct-to-consumer business, Marcus, which is under asset and wealth management.

