AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
DFML 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.49%)
DGKC 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.26%)
EPCL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.48%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
HUBC 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.74%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.89%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.55%)
NETSOL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.4%)
OGDC 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-5.38%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-6.61%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.79%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.36%)
TELE 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
TPLP 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
TRG 105.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.63%)
UNITY 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SPL (Sitara Peroxide Limited) 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.36%

Sitara Peroxide halts production for a month due to global economic slowdown

  • Says management hopeful situation will improve
BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 04:40pm
Courtesy: Sitara Peroxide Limited
Courtesy: Sitara Peroxide Limited
Follow us

Sitara Peroxide, a manufacturer of hydrogen peroxide in the country, announced on Friday that its management has decided to shut its production for a month amid a global economic slowdown.

The company, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), said that it would resume production after one month.

“Due to prevailing global and economic downturn, overdue plant maintenance and non-clearance of letter of credit of necessary raw materials, it is not possible to operate the production facility. Therefore, the management of the company has to temporarily stop the production activities of the company with immediate effect,” read the notice.

“The management is hopeful that the current situation will improve; enabling the Company to resume its production activities after one month,” it added.

In recent months, dozens of companies representing different sectors, especially textiles and automobiles, have announced complete or partial shutdowns citing issues ranging from inventory shortage, economic slowdown and inability to secure Letters of Credit (LCs) for imports.

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Experts have said that all economic indications of the first six months of the current year suggest that Pakistan’s GDP growth will be in the negative arena even though the World Bank has projected it at positive 2%.

Former finance minister Dr Hafeez Pasha, while talking to Business Recorder, contended that the economic situation was gloomy and the government's decision not to allow the opening of LCs had resulted in a reduction of imports in volume terms by 30%, but disturbingly led to non-availability of raw material which accounted for -3% growth of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) during July-October 2022 and -7% in October 2022.

Industrialists have also expressed concerns over closure of companies due to the non-availability of foreign exchange, calling for serious efforts to resolve the issue of LCs opening immediately.

Pakistan Economy PSX Sitara Peroxide Limited LCs economic slowdow chemicals Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Sitara Peroxide halts production for a month due to global economic slowdown

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

Sri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs

Dollar shortage bites, steel-maker temporarily shuts operations

Russia all set to discuss oil, LNG deals during IGC

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Read more stories