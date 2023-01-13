AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Economist sees GDP growth in negative arena

Zaheer Abbasi Published 13 Jan, 2023 07:07am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: All economic indications of the first six months of the current year suggest that Pakistan’s GDP growth will be in the negative arena even though the World Bank has projected it at positive two percent.

This was stated by former finance minister Dr Hafeez Pasha while talking to Business Recorder.

When asked why the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not yet revised GDP growth projection, he said the Fund would revise the projection of GDP growth after completion of 9th review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Pasha contended that the economic situation was gloomy and the government decision not to allow opening of LCs had resulted in a reduction of imports in volume terms, by 30 percent, but disturbingly led to non-availability of raw material which accounted for negative three percent growth of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) during July-October 2022 and negative seven percent in October 2022.

Pasha said that arrival of cotton crop revealed that cotton production would be 40 percent less, which meant its contribution to the agriculture sector would be negative five percent. “Additionally, there is fear of 8 to 9 percent negative growth in agriculture sector due to damages caused by the floods - to vegetable as well livestock and other crops,” he further said.

Services sector contribution to GDP was not different as consumption of high speed diesel and petrol had declined by 15 percent and growth in banks might be negative as well, said Hafeez Pasha.

Average inflation was projected to remain around 25 percent for the current fiscal year against IMF projection of 19.9 percent, which was on the lower side, Pasha said, adding it could increase between 35-37 percent if the government implemented the Fund condition to increase electricity and gas prices and the contingency measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Pakistan Economy IMF Cotton gdp SBP agriculture sector GDP growth EFF Dr Hafeez Pasha cotton crops IMF and Pakistan Economic distress Economist

Comments

1000 characters

Economist sees GDP growth in negative arena

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

Deal signed with SFD to finance oil derivatives worth $1bn

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

LG polls won’t be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu on Jan 15: Sindh govt

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Dissolution of Punjab, KPK PAs in sight

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Pakistan Customs launches ‘Linking International Values’ system

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Read more stories