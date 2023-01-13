AVN 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.5%)
Sri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs

Reuters Published January 13, 2023
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will slash its army by a third to 135,000 by next year and to 100,000 by 2030, the defence minister said on Friday, as the country facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades tries to cut costs.

Sri Lanka finalises oil exploration rules, earmarks 900 offshore blocks

“Military spending is basically state-borne expenditure which indirectly stimulates and opens avenues for economic growth by way of assuring national and human security,” Premitha Bandara Thennakoon said in a statement.

