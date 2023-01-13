Beneficiaries of BISP: PAC body to recover Rs19bn from govt employees’ spouses

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Thursday, constituted an inquiry committee of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to recover an estimated Rs19 billion from 143,000 government employees spouses who were beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

A meeting of the PAC was held on Thursday to examine the Audit Report of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division for Audit Year 2019-20.

Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting.

Beneficiaries of BISP: Govt has started making payments: Kundi

Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Muhammad Ajmal Gondal also informed the committee that the Supreme Court of Pakistan agreed to provide the record of the dams fund. Former Chief Justice of the apex court Chaudhry Nisar established a Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund on 10th July 2018 to raise funds for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023