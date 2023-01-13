AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
‘Sexual harassment’ inside HC in Delhi: Pakistan looking into allegations: FO

Ali Hussain Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said on Thursday that while it is looking into an alleged case of “sexual harassment” by a Pakistani officer inside High Commission in Delhi in March 2022, it also expressed surprise at its timing and the manner in which it has been raised.

“While we are looking into this case, we are surprised at its timing and the manner in which it has been raised. There are robust mechanisms in place for redressal of all public grievances. There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our Missions,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in response to media queries with regard to reports in a section of Indian media.

She further stated: “We attach high importance to proper etiquette and behavior towards all visa and consular applicants. All our diplomatic staff is under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally.”

An Indian media outlet, Times Now, on Thursday, alleged that an Indian woman was allegedly “sexually harassed” by a Pakistani officer, namely “Mr Asif”, inside High Commission in Delhi in March 2022.

“Staff member asked me what do I do to fulfill my sexual desires. I got really uncomfortable”, the Indian news channel quoted an unnamed lady “complainant”.

It further stated that the complainant has also written to Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar for seeking “justice.”

