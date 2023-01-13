Elahi kicks off Rs8.65bn emergency, trauma centre project

LAHORE: Inaugurating construction work of Rs 8.65 billion new emergency and trauma center project of Jinnah Hospital, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the seven-storey emergency block and trauma centre project would be completed within the stipulated period and all the medicines will be provided free of cost in the emergency.

Provincial Specialised Healthcare Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi gave a briefing about the Rs 8.65 billion project. In addition to allocating beds for accidents and other emergencies, 24 beds will be allocated for cardiac emergencies and 48 for surgical and allied emergencies.

The trauma centre and a new emergency were required to deal with the rush of patients while diagnostic services, including cath lab, pathology, radiology and pharmacy, will also be available in the new emergency.

Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Latif Nazar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdi and others were also present.

