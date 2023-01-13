Mazdoor Card launched to facilitate ‘secured’ industrial workers: secretary

FAISALABAD: “Mazdoor Card has been launched in collaboration with Bank of Punjab to facilitate the secured industrial workers in the prevailing inflation while its ambit would also be further enhanced to provide them subsidized food items in addition to linking them with microfinance scheme of Akhuwat”, said Nabeel Javed, Secretary Labour & Human Resource Punjab.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that steps are also underway to streamline the provision of medical and education facilities to the worker’s families and children.

He said that system was also upgraded to ensure immediate payment of death, marriage and education grants. He said that the government was also contemplating to provide higher education to the worker’s children in prestigious institutions of the country.

He said that the collection of contributions of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) haD been entrusted to the Punjab Revenue Authority. “It would not only help to check pilferage and evasion of contribution but also enable the Labour department to extend maximum facilities to the workers”, he added.

Secretary Labour also announced to form consultative committees of FCCI and concerned departments to check alleged harassment of small factory owners in addition to redressing complaints regarding maladministration of PESSI and WWF.

He further said that the minutes of the meeting would be shared with the FCCI to resolve the industrialists’ problems according to the ground reality. He also assured to notify the committees and give representation to FCCI in the BoGs of PESSI and WWF on top priority basis.

Earlier Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said that 8,000 members belonging to 128 different trades are affiliated with this elected trade body of Faisalabad. He was critical of global meltdown and political uncertainty and said that industries are facing the brunt of the crisis with minimum layoffs of workers. He said that continuity of this situation may further enhance unemployment and trigger lawlessness in the country.

He said that major industrial units are working with only 40% of their installed capacity while 70% power looms and SME units have been closed down rendering seven lac workers jobless. He said that in this crisis, the government must take care of the workers by providing them subsidized ration and other fringe benefits.

He also expressed concern over the misuse of survey and audit despite the worst situation and said that many units are still retaining their workforce and hence departments should also show flexibility in this connection.

Muhammad Amjad Khawaja of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz of All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association, Mian Tayyab of All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association, Chairman of FCCI Standing Committee on Social Security Shahid Ahmed Sheikh, Chairman EOBI and Labour Laws Standing Committee Haji Talib Hussain Rana and Shakeel Ansari of Sizing Association also participated in the question-answer session while Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks. Later Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI memento to Secretary Labour and Human Resource Nabeel Javed.

