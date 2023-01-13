Heavy snowfall likely due to above normal rains

LAHORE: Heavy snowfall is expected ahead due to above normal rains during spring season, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources.

It may be noted that the snowfall has already started in the hilly areas with the entry of latest rainy system in the country since January 11. So far, Malam Jabba has received 6.3 inches snowfall, followed by 5.1 in Astore, 4.5 in Kalam, and 3.1 in Skardu.

The present westerly system has brought rain throughout the country and the city of Lahore witnessed traces in early Friday morning.

The PMD sources are of the view that the cloudy weather would be followed by strong winds that may increase the chill factor in the weather. They have further added that the minimum temperatures are likely to drop ahead from the present level of 6C to 1C in the city.

Meanwhile, they add, the day time temperature would be high due to sunny days in the absence of fog. The PMD sources said the phenomenon of fog would keep disappearing due to clear nights in the days to come. Also, they said, the moisture content in the air would be reduced to 60% from the present level of 80 percent.

