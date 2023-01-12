AVN 68.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
BAFL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
DFML 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
DGKC 47.90 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.08%)
EPCL 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.46%)
FFL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.83%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KAPCO 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.84 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.61%)
NETSOL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
OGDC 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PAEL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 109.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.96%)
UNITY 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 32.3 (0.8%)
BR30 14,669 Increased By 142.4 (0.98%)
KSE100 41,194 Increased By 435.5 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,262 Increased By 120.8 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling holds steady, seen easing on higher importer demand

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 01:31pm
Follow us

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was stable on Thursday, and traders said they expected it to weaken due to increased demand for dollars from manufacturing companies and oil retailers.

At 0712 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.75/95 per dollar, unchanged from Wednesday’s closing rate.

Kenyan shilling eases to new low; energy sector driving dollar demand

Earlier in the session, the shilling touched a fresh all-time low of 123.80/124.00, Refinitiv data showed.

The shilling hit repeated record lows last year.

Kenya’s shilling

Comments

1000 characters

Kenyan shilling holds steady, seen easing on higher importer demand

IMF wants up to Rs7.50/unit power tariff raise

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming US inflation data caps gains

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Australia cancel men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Read more stories