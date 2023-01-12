Hong Kong shares kick off with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Thursday morning on the front foot following another strong lead from Wall Street, with traders betting data later in the day will show US inflation eased further in December.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 percent, or 163.77 points, to 21,599.82.

HK stocks hit six-month highs, China lower

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 percent, or 5.44 points, to 3,167.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.19 percent, or 3.97 points, to 2,050.73.