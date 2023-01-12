AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

Zaheer Abbasi Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Geneva Conference for flood victims was a success as pledges made for flood victims were a reflection of the confidence and the trust on the people as well as the government of the coalition partners.

Addressing a press conference after returning from Geneva along with the foreign minister and others, the prime minister gave credit of $9.7 billion pledges made by the countries for the flood victims at the Geneva Conference to the prayers of the people and the sincerity of the coalition government and stated that the efforts will continue until the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said US$9.7 billion pledged at the Geneva Conference included the highest by the Islamic Development Bank $4.2 billion, the World Bank $2 billion, Saudi Arabia $1 billion, Asian Development Bank (ADB) $500 million, China $100 million, Azerbaijan pledged $2 million, Canada $108 million, Denmark $308 million, European Union Euro 87 million, France 380 million Euros, Germany 840 million Euros, and Italy announced 23 million Euros. Japan $77 million, the Netherlands 35 million Euros, Norway 65 million Euros, and Qatar $250 million etc.

At Geneva conference, Pakistan secures pledges of over $10bn

He said the world had expressed confidence in the government and the countries across the globe pledged funds for the flood-affected people and if they had any fear of misappropriation of those amounts in Pakistan or listened to the propaganda of opponents, they would not have made $10 billion pledges. He said “now it is the responsibility of the government that every penny as he stated in his speech in Geneva is spent in a transparent way for the welfare of the flood-affected people.”

The PM said the Geneva conference was a reflection of national unity before the community of nations with participation by all the provinces even though some elements have been creating divisions in the nation. The prime minister said pledges had been made at the Geneva conference more than his expectations.

In response to the question with regard to flour prices, the premier said the food minister would hold a press conference in this regard today (Thursday). However, he said there were adequate wheat reserves in the country to cater to the demand and the issue of flour was purely a provincial matter but regretted that the provinces had been unable to fulfil their responsibility. About the utilisation of funds, he said that a “third-party audit” would also be conducted to ensure the transparency of the process of the donors’ funds for flood victims.

