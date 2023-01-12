AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Edict on allegiance to state

Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: Ijma is an Arabic term referring to the consensus or agreement of the Muslim community on a point of Islamic law. The word ‘Ijma’ in original sense means ‘coming together’ or ‘concurrence’ and it came to denote the unanimous authority of the Prophet’s Companions (RA) on a point of law.

Later and more broadly it was taken to mean the concurrence of the body of informed Muslims on points of behaviour or the force of public opinion. It must not be against the text of the Holy Quran or the fundamental principles of Islam and Sunnah.

It is “Ijtihad” of the Muslim jurists, and is necessitated when a direction is needed to deal with contemporary issues and challenges and at the same time to be in harmony with fundamentals of Muslim Law.

One such issue that confronts the Muslim world is extremism in the name of Islam, as it calls for jihad against the rulers and governments in Muslim states. The question where the call for jihad stands in the Muslim states has been answered by 16 religious scholars of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through an edict (fatwa).

The edict deals with issues like who can declare jihad; obedience to constitution of a Muslim state; those killed in defence of a Muslim state are martyrs; and a rebel against a Muslim state deserves to be crushed by force. Given the murderous surge in the cases of terrorism or extremism in the name of Islam in the country, the edict issued by the Ijma in Peshawar on Monday is indeed a call of the hour and must be looked into and be followed by the people of Pakistan.

According to the edict issued by eminent religious scholars, only the head of an Islamic state — which Pakistan is under Article 2 of the Constitution — is entitled to declare jihad and “anyone involved in revolt against the state is required to be crushed in the light of the principles of Islam”.

Revolt against an Islamic state is outlawed by the edict, as it says “all citizens of an Islamic country have to respect the law, and refusing to follow the Constitution (of the Islamic country) is prohibited according to Shariah”.

Protection of Pakistan is the responsibility of all of its citizens, including the military and police deployed to defend the country, and “when killed in the battle against enemies (they) are martyrs”. The edict also pointed out that a religious scholar in Islamabad as well as some enemies and some anti-state elements have been issuing provocative and controversial statements.

The scholars at the Peshawar meeting did note that Western democracy is against the teachings of Islam and “someone who declares the parliament’s decision submissive to the Holy Quran, should not be declared as misled”. They justified the need to move with the time, as they said “no religious scholar has termed wearing tie and trousers is against Islam”, and did not object to wearing them at offices as well.

All that is part of the edict is need of the hour in Pakistan. There is the essential need that the generality should be able to see the difference between the religious extremism and sacred but pragmatic role of Islam in the life of a Muslim.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Muslim world Muslim community Islamic laws Ijma fundamental principles of Islam Muslim state

Comments

1000 characters

Edict on allegiance to state

Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

Elahi secures trust vote to PDM govt’s chagrin

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Privatisation: govt delists SME Bank

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Read more stories