AGL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
EFERT 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.05%)
EPCL 42.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FNEL 3.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.18%)
OGDC 78.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.69%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.48%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
TRG 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.33%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,964 Increased By 47 (1.2%)
BR30 13,997 Increased By 155.5 (1.12%)
KSE100 40,101 Increased By 353.9 (0.89%)
KSE30 14,765 Increased By 147.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Agar, Renshaw in Australia squad for 3rd South Africa Test

AFP Published 30 Dec, 2022 11:58am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SYDNEY: Spin-bowling allrounder Ashton Agar and opener Matthew Renshaw were called up to the Australia squad Friday for the third Test against South Africa with Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc ruled out injured.

Pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood, meanwhile, has recovered from a side strain that kept him out of the last two Tests and is expected to play in Sydney next week.

Australia has already won the three-Test series after a six-wicket victory at Brisbane and by an innings and 182 runs in Melbourne.

Green, who didn’t bowl in South Africa’s second innings in Melbourne, has a fractured right index finger.

Starc bowled 18 overs with a bruised and bloodied finger that officials have now revealed was also fractured.

Both players will be sidelined for weeks and are racing against the clock to be ready for Australia’s blockbuster Test tour of India in February.

“Ashton offers a second spin option should the Sydney pitch be conducive to turn, as it has done in the past. He also brings a solid batting component,” said selector Tony Dodemaide.

No retirement plans for hungry Warner after double ton

“Matthew is included as a versatile batting option who is in good form, including an unbeaten century in the recent PM’s XI tour match against the West Indies.”

Renshaw has played 11 Tests, but not since 2018 against South Africa, while Agar has featured four times, with his last Test in 2017 in Bangladesh.

With Hazlewood recovered from a side strain and the uncapped Lance Morris – touted as the most exciting fast bowler in Australia – also in the squad, selectors have plenty of options.

“In terms of fast bowlers, it’s a blessing to have Josh returning, while Lance offers a genuine point of difference with his raw pace and skill,” said Dodemaide.

“This squad will cover all bases for when we get to Sydney and assess the conditions closer to the Test match.”

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, David Warner

Cameron Green Mitchell Starc Josh Hazlewood Ashton Agar Matthew Renshaw Australia VS south africa test

Comments

1000 characters

Agar, Renshaw in Australia squad for 3rd South Africa Test

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

Anti-Dumping Act: CPEC Secretariat for retrospective waiver

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

Read more stories