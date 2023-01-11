AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
Global aid pledges termed setback for economic doomsayers

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
LAHORE: Interior Minister and PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has held Imran Khan and his associates responsible for destroying the country’s economy during its rule.

Terming the global assistance pledge during Geneva moot as a slap on those who are saying that Pakistan is going to default, Rana said the government was expecting to raise US $8 billion.

Talking to media on Tuesday, Rana made it clear that Pakistan was not going to default and those who are talking about the default, global assistance to Pakistan is a slap on their faces. The assistance pledged in Geneva moot reflects world’s trust in Pakistan showing the entire world is standing with them, he added.

Rana leveled allegations against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, his son and the front man (name not mentioned) alleging the three have been involved in the money laundering of Rs 3,000 billion.

Earlier, tension mounted when Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar and PML-N leaders were stopped from entering the Punjab Assembly by the assembly staff. However, some of the members forced their way into Assembly.

Rana claimed that the security agencies were also told not to let them (PML-N leaders) enter the assembly; however, they refused to follow the illegal orders.

“The IG Punjab was also asked to prevent us from entering the assembly building but he refused to implement the orders,” Rana claimed. He said they (Punjab government) were using these tactics because they knew they did not have the numbers for the vote of confidence.

The PML-N leader warned that if the Punjab government did not mend its ways, the governor’s rule could also be imposed on the province. Speaking on the situation, Ataullah Tarar said they had been told that the federal ministers would not be allowed to go into Punjab Assembly. “How can they stop the ministers from entering the assembly?” questioned the SAPM.

Tarar said they are enjoying requisite support of assembly members while Parvez Elahi lack the support as women MPAs are saying they do not want to vote for Elahi. He said Parvez Elahi was reluctant to take vote of confidence and the government had run away along with Moonis Elahi.

Sooner or later, the vote of confidence would have to be taken since a hollow person was sitting on the chief minister’s chair, he added. “The Punjab Assembly is not the district council of Gujrat and will not be allowed to be so,” he added.

Moreover, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, while talking to media called for political dialogue for economic stability in the country. He said, “It is first time that national political parties and regional parties are united under the banner of PDM for rule of law and democracy.” Emphasizing the need for “Charter of Economy”, Saad maintained that everyone should have to work collectively for the country and its people.

