Ex-president of district bar, driver shot dead

FAISALABAD: In Faisalabad, unknown motorcyclists opened fire and killed the former president of the District Bar, Chaudhry Naveed Mukhtar Ghuman Advocate along with his driver Binyameen.

According to police sources, Chaudhry Naveed Mukhtar Ghuman Advocate was riding in a car along with one of his driver Binyameen and was going near the samundari Road Goal Mosque, when two armed motorcyclists who were chasing his car approached his car and opened fire. As a result of the firing, Chaudhry Naveed Mukhtar Ghuman Advocate and his driver Binyameen died on the spot.

On receiving the information about the incident CPO Faisalabad Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, SHO Police Station Batala Colony, DSP Batala Colony Circle and the top police officials arrived at the spot along with a heavy contingent of police and the police took the bodies of the two deceased persons into custody and shifted them to the Allied Hospital.

According to the post-mortem report, Chaudhry Naveed Mukhtar Ghuman Advocate was hit by 44 bullets and his driver Benjamin by 12 bullets. Bullet casings and evidence found at the scene have been taken into custody. The police have formed teams headed by SP Investigation, and police has launched an investigation using modern technological means.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023