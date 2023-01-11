AVN 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
DGKC 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FCCL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 61.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KEL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
NETSOL 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
OGDC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.23%)
PAEL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
PPL 78.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 42.34 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.93%)
TELE 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TRG 109.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.81%)
UNITY 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,059 Increased By 9.3 (0.23%)
BR30 14,465 Increased By 58.3 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,889 Increased By 87.4 (0.21%)
KSE30 15,145 Increased By 38.1 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Financial Crime Summit to be held on 14th

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 07:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The 4th Financial Crime Summit will be held on January 14, 2023 in Karachi, with the theme “Post-FATF Financial Crime Action Plan – Continuing the National Anti-Financial Crime Agenda”.

The summit is being organised by Dellsons Conferences under the banner of Dellsons Associates, together with its Knowledge Partner, A F Ferguson & Co, a member firm of the PwC network. The two organisations have been collaborating regularly to put together knowledge sharing and capacity building events for the banking and financial services community, pertaining to a wide range of key topical matters.

President Dr Arif Alvi is expected to grace the event as the Chief Guest. Speakers and panelists at this high-profile summit include presidents & CEOs and compliance chiefs of commercial banks and other entities, senior representatives of regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies, including SBP, SECP, FMU, FBR, FIA, NACTA and PSX among others. There will also be participation of some foreign financial crime experts from across consulting, fintech and academic backgrounds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FIA NACTA President Dr Arif Alvi Financial Crime Summit financial services community

Comments

1000 characters

Financial Crime Summit to be held on 14th

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

0.15m less containers arrived in Jul-Dec: FBR

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read more stories