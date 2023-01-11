Financial Crime Summit to be held on 14th

ISLAMABAD: The 4th Financial Crime Summit will be held on January 14, 2023 in Karachi, with the theme “Post-FATF Financial Crime Action Plan – Continuing the National Anti-Financial Crime Agenda”.

The summit is being organised by Dellsons Conferences under the banner of Dellsons Associates, together with its Knowledge Partner, A F Ferguson & Co, a member firm of the PwC network. The two organisations have been collaborating regularly to put together knowledge sharing and capacity building events for the banking and financial services community, pertaining to a wide range of key topical matters.

President Dr Arif Alvi is expected to grace the event as the Chief Guest. Speakers and panelists at this high-profile summit include presidents & CEOs and compliance chiefs of commercial banks and other entities, senior representatives of regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies, including SBP, SECP, FMU, FBR, FIA, NACTA and PSX among others. There will also be participation of some foreign financial crime experts from across consulting, fintech and academic backgrounds.

