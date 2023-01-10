AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
Ukraine FM says 'people will die' while Berlin weighs tank deliveries

AFP Published January 10, 2023
KHARKIV: Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday urged Berlin to supply his military with Leopard tanks during a visit from German counterpart Annalena Baerbock to war-battered eastern Kharkiv.

Germany, US plan new Ukraine weapons deliveries

"The longer it takes to make the decision, the more people will die. The sooner this decision is made, the sooner this war will end with Ukraine's victory and there will be no more war in Europe," Kuleba told reporters during a press conference in Kharkiv with Baerbock.

