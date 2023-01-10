AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
PM Shehbaz to visit UAE for advancement of bilateral trade, investment

  • Premier will undertake the visit on 12-13 January
BR Web Desk Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 07:57pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United Arab Emirates from January 12 to 13 “with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries,” the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

“At the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United Arab Emirates from 12-13 January 2023,” the press release said.

This would be PM Shehbaz’s third visit to the UAE after assuming office.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet, it said.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed “with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.”

The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

“The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment, it said.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity, and economic development of the two brotherly countries, the statement highlighted.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy close and fraternal ties based on common faith and traditions, shared history and heritage; deep-rooted cultural affinities, geographic proximity, and identity of view on several regional and global issues. Regular high-level exchanges and visits are key features of this relationship.

On Tuesday morning, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The president congratulated General Munir on his appointment and wished him luck in his new duties, a statement by the Emirates News Agency said.

