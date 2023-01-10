AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

11 people killed in Philippine storms: disaster agency

AFP Published 10 Jan, 2023 05:33pm
<p>In this handout photo from Catubig Municipal Information Office taken on January 10, 2023 shows people crossing a damaged bridge in Catubig, Northern Samar due to the heavy rains brought by a low pressure area. Photo: AFP</p>

In this handout photo from Catubig Municipal Information Office taken on January 10, 2023 shows people crossing a damaged bridge in Catubig, Northern Samar due to the heavy rains brought by a low pressure area. Photo: AFP
Follow us

MANILA: At least 11 people have died in storms across the Philippines in the past week, with more heavy rain expected in already sodden regions of the disaster-prone country, authorities said Tuesday.

Bad weather has plagued the country’s southern and central islands since the Christmas weekend when downpours triggered flooding and landslides that left 52 people dead and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

Since January 3, back-to-back storms have killed 11 people as floodwaters swept through houses, cut roads and swamped crops, the civil defence office said.

Philippine death toll from Christmas rains and floods rises to 13

The state weather forecaster warned Tuesday of “serious flooding” in low-lying areas and landslides in the mountains of the central island of Samar.

Heavy rain has already inundated villages, with water levels reaching three metres (10 feet) in some places.

So far, one person was missing and more than 2,200 people had been evacuated from their homes, said Josh Echano, Northern Samar provincial disaster officer.

The number of evacuees was expected to rise.

“The flood is progressing since yesterday, it’s not subsiding,” Echano said.

“This could be fatal. This could be one of the worst (floods).”

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

Philippines storm

Comments

1000 characters

11 people killed in Philippine storms: disaster agency

15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

MBS directs to study augmenting Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10bn: SPA

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

India’s Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel’s Haifa Port for $1.15bn

PM Shehbaz to visit UAE for advancement of bilateral trade, investment

KSE-100 rises 0.73% on Geneva pledges

'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

WHO backs wearing masks on long flights as new Omicron variant spreads

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

Read more stories