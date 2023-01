HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday on the back foot as profit-taking and fresh US interest rate concerns offset optimism over China’s economic reopening.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.27 percent, or 56.88 points, to close at 21,331.46.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.21 percent, or 6.58 points, to 3,169.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.29 percent, or 5.96 points, to 2,060.44.