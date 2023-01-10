MPCL discovers gas in Sindh

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a gas discovery at its exploratory well Mari Ghazij-1, located in Mari D&PL in Sindh province.

MPCL is the operator of Mari D&PL with 100 percent working interest, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

The well was spud-in on November 24, 2022 and successfully drilled down to the depth of 1,015 meters. The gas flow rate established through Drill Stem Test (DST) is 5.1 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) with Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 232 Pounds Per Square Inch (Psi) at 64/64 inch choke size.

