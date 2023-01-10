SSC Part I Exams 2022: Bestway Foundation School lauds top performers

RAWALPINDI: A prestigious ceremony was held at Bestway Foundation School, Tatral to celebrate excellent performance of the school’s students in the SSC Part I Annual Examination 2022 held under Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi and to recognise the invaluable contribution of the teachers in achieving such remarkable result.

The ceremony was attended by the guest of honour, Irfan Sheikh, (Trustee of Bestway Foundation and the Managing Director of Bestway Cement Limited), Dr Zeeshan Hanif (Deputy Commissioner, Chakwal), Ashir Iqbal Khan (Assistant Deputy Commissioner (G)), Iftikhar Ahmed Ali (Chief Officer District Council), Raja Haider Abbas (Asst. Commissioner (ChoaSaiden Shah)) along with local notables and parents of the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the guest of honour, Irfan Sheikh, said “Education is essential for building a strong and vibrant society. Children are our future, not only for their families but also our country. Our aim must be to produce such productive and responsible citizens who are intellectually, socially and morally well equipped to take up today’s challenges. Teachers’ role is not limited to just educating children but to be exemplary role models for them also. Children’s character-building is a collective responsibility of parents, teachers and the society at large.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023