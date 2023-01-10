AVN 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.9%)
Rain, snowfall likely from tomorrow: PDMA

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted rain and snowfall in different areas of Punjab from Wednesday to Friday, saying that according to the Meteorological Department, western winds will affect the areas in North Balochistan on January 10 and these winds will affect the upper regions of the country on January 11.

From January 11 to 13 there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in Murree. During this time heavy snowfall in Murree is likely to block the roads and disrupt the movement of vehicles.

Temperatures are likely to drop significantly during and after rains, passengers should be cautious to avoid any unpleasant situation and call PDMA helpline 1129 in case of emergency.

Moreover, there is a possibility of rain in Islamabad, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah during January 11 and 13. According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rain is also expected in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and Dera Ghazi on January 11 and 12. Light rain may occur in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal and Pakpattan.

