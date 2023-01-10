LHC dismisses plea challenging early closure of restaurants

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition of the Association of Restaurants challenging the early closure of eateries.

The court observed that people needed to change their lifestyle to deal with the challenge of climate change.

The court asked the counsel for the association whether the children of the restaurant owners would not get affected with climate change.

The association pleaded that the district government’s notification to close by 10pm on the first four days of the week and at 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday was against the fundamental right of doing lawful business.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the notification and relax the timings for the restaurants in Lahore.

