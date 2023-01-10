AVN 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.9%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FCCL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.86%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KAPCO 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
MLCF 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
NETSOL 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.73%)
OGDC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
PPL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
PRL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.07%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
TPLP 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.7%)
TRG 110.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.42%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 36.8 (0.92%)
BR30 14,387 Increased By 119.2 (0.84%)
KSE100 40,808 Increased By 303.3 (0.75%)
KSE30 15,123 Increased By 110.9 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC dismisses plea challenging early closure of restaurants

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition of the Association of Restaurants challenging the early closure of eateries.

The court observed that people needed to change their lifestyle to deal with the challenge of climate change.

The court asked the counsel for the association whether the children of the restaurant owners would not get affected with climate change.

The association pleaded that the district government’s notification to close by 10pm on the first four days of the week and at 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday was against the fundamental right of doing lawful business.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the notification and relax the timings for the restaurants in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court closure of restaurants

Comments

1000 characters

LHC dismisses plea challenging early closure of restaurants

Disaster risk reconstruction: ADB to reprioritise $1bn over 3 years

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Donors pledge more than $9bn to help flood recovery

Two shipments of wheat arrive

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Rs3bn needed to remove NJHPP blockage: govt

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Read more stories