Cabinet body reviews health card initiative

LAHORE: The ninth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee regarding ‘Universal Health Insurance’ was held in the secretariat of finance department under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari.

Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razaq, State Life Insurance Company’s representative Dr Noor, and officers from other relevant departments attended the meeting.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the free treatment facilities provided to the people of Punjab through health card was conducted.

Provincial Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi informed the ministers about the details of the facilities available under Universal Health Insurance.

CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razaq presented a report in this regard during the meeting. The mechanism of payments to State Life Insurance under Health Insurance was also reviewed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that according to vision of Imran Khan, they are providing universal health insurance to the people of Punjab. More than 30 million families of Punjab are being provided free treatment up to one million rupees per year.

“To provide better treatment facilities for the people of Punjab, more than 48000 beds have been increased in private hospitals under universal health insurance. It has also made it possible to get treatment facilities according to their wishes through private hospitals of Punjab,” she said.

