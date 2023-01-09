AVN 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.07%)
BAFL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.97%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.47%)
DFML 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.27%)
DGKC 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.3%)
EPCL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.12%)
FCCL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.5%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
HUBC 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.72%)
NETSOL 87.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.12%)
OGDC 84.51 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (3.19%)
PAEL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PPL 78.75 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.35%)
PRL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
TPLP 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.8%)
TRG 108.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-6.4%)
UNITY 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,010 Decreased By -57.5 (-1.41%)
BR30 14,266 Decreased By -162.5 (-1.13%)
KSE100 40,491 Decreased By -516.9 (-1.26%)
KSE30 15,006 Decreased By -173.9 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 to highest since mid-2019

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 01:58pm
Follow us

UK’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 hit a more than three-year high on Monday, led by commodity-linked stocks as China’s reopening of its borders reinforced hopes for a rebound in the world’s second-largest economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.2% by 0822 GMT, hitting its highest since July 30, 2019, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 0.2%.

Industrial metal miners gained 1.4%, while oil majors Shell and BP also advanced as oil prices climbed on China demand prospects.

Game developer Frontier Developments crashed 42.4% after downgrading its 2023 guidance.

FTSE 100 hits three-year high

Devolver Digital, another gaming stock, slumped 9.4% after the company reported weaker-than-forecast sales volumes for December and a lower-than-expected performance for the second half of 2022 financial year.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 to highest since mid-2019

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly

Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Read more stories