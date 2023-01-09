Iran snooker trailblazer stuns Selby at British Masters

LONDON: Iranian snooker player Hossein Vafaei marked his British Masters debut with a 6-2 opening round victory over three-time champion Mark Selby on Sunday.

Vafaei, who took Zhao Xintong’s place in the draw after the Chinese player became one of 10 players suspended amid an investigation into match-fixing, made two centuries and further breaks of 99, 52 and 65 to beat Selby for the third time in succession.

“I can’t believe it,” 28-year-old Vafaei, Iran’s first snooker professional, told Eurosport.

“He’s such a tough opponent, he never gives up. He’s such a legend and it’s such a pleasure to share the table with him.

“I’m so proud of myself to beat him again. He’s one of the greatest ambassadors we have so I’m so happy to do the hat-trick against him.”