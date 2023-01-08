Sindh CM directs SSU, reserve police to aid in fight against street criminals in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday directed the Inspector-General (IG) police Ghulam Nabi Memon to mobilise the Special Security Unit (SSU) and reserve police to assist the force in fighting against street criminals in Karachi.

The development comes amid a surge in street crimes in the metropolis. Earlier this week, a 35-year-old woman was shot dead by suspected snatchers over resistance in Gulistan-e-Jauhar while a young man was shot dead in Korangi by two suspected robbers.

“I want Karachi police to make it their mission to eliminate street crime,” Shah was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the CM House.

The chief minister directed the IG police to “transfer or remove” the senior superintendent of police (SSP) or station house officer (SHO) who failed to curb street crimes in their jurisdiction.

Shah also ordered IG Nabi Memon to deploy the reserve police and the SSU at crime hotspots, intensify patrolling for vigilance, and keep sharing information — including the deployment plan — with him.

“Keep me informed about the action taken against criminals along with the number of arrests made so that the necessary instructions can be given to the prosecution department for bringing them to justice,” the CM told the police chief.

The IGP Sindh was also ordered to intensify the crackdown against habitual street criminals and drug peddlers who have either been bailed out or are at large.

CM Shah said the people of Karachi had witnessed the worst law and order, and mayhem at the hands of terrorists and criminals. “After a lot of sacrifices by the police and other law enforcement agencies, the government restored law and order with the support of Karachiites.

“The people of this city can’t be left at the mercy of street criminals. We have to develop a sense of security among the citizenry by eliminating street crime altogether.”

Abiding by the directives issued, IG Memon issued the necessary instructions to the city police, SSU and reserve police.