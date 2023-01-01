Hafiz Naeem slams PPP govt for increasing street crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that another innocent youth gunned down in Karachi during resistance against street criminals due to the incapability and corrupt policies of the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh.

The JI leader expressed these views while talking to the media after participating in the funeral prayers of the slain youth, Jahangir Sohail, who was killed at North Karachi last night.

He said that the Sindh government, Police department and other law enforcement agencies in the city have totally failed against the armed street criminals in discharging their prime responsibility — the security of life and possession of citizens.

He held the incapability, insensitivity and corrupt policies of the Sindh government responsible for the rule of criminals in the city. The JI leader said that unfortunately other political parties in the arena are also busy in maximizing their political gains and interests and none of them bothered themselves to play their due role for Karachiites.

On the occasion, he lambasted the Karachi police chief for the failure of the Police department against criminals in Karachi.

He further said the government and the law enforcement agencies in the city are responsible to provide security to the citizens.

The JI leader also questioned the Sindh Rangers about the capacity of their deployment in the mega city. What Karachiites should do against increasing street crimes, he asked.

He further said that the JI is going to hold a historical convention at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi on January 8 to announce the future action.

