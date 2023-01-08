PTI withdraws petition against CEC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Saturday, withdrew the petition against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sultan Sikandar Raja, and the Commission for failing to conduct local government (LG) elections in Islamabad despite the high court’s order.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar had raised the objection to the PTI’s petition against the head of a constitutional institution. Therefore, the political party withdrew its petition. The PTI had filed a contempt petition last week against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the electoral body failed to hold Local Government polls in the federal capital despite the IHC’s verdict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023