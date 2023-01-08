Allegation against female security officer: Zardari takes notice of Karachi airport incident

ISLAMABAD/ KARACHI: Former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has taken strict notice of the incident at the Karachi airport involving a female security official.

Asif Zardari said that it is shameful to accuse a woman security official of blasphemy to prevent her from performing her duties.

He said that the allegation of blasphemy against the female security in-charge should be investigated.

Accusing someone of blasphemy is a very serious matter. The PPP leader directed the federal and provincial governments to protect the female officer.

Some elements want to defame Pakistan under the guise of religion, he said. The government and the people should discourage such behaviour.

If the accusation against the female security officer is proved to be false, the accuser should be severely punished, he added.