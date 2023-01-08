AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Allegation against female security officer: Zardari takes notice of Karachi airport incident

Press Release Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD/ KARACHI: Former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has taken strict notice of the incident at the Karachi airport involving a female security official.

Asif Zardari said that it is shameful to accuse a woman security official of blasphemy to prevent her from performing her duties.

He said that the allegation of blasphemy against the female security in-charge should be investigated.

Accusing someone of blasphemy is a very serious matter. The PPP leader directed the federal and provincial governments to protect the female officer.

Some elements want to defame Pakistan under the guise of religion, he said. The government and the people should discourage such behaviour.

If the accusation against the female security officer is proved to be false, the accuser should be severely punished, he added.

PPP Asif Ali Zardari blasphemy Karachi airport woman security

Comments

1000 characters

Allegation against female security officer: Zardari takes notice of Karachi airport incident

Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

PM tells IMF chief: Govt committed to meeting conditionalities

Govt required to convince IMF: Tarin

IK struggles to step up pressure on PDM govt

FBR imposes 20pc duty on steam-fired absorption chiller

Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds

Salaries of staff of Pak hospitals: ECC approves revised mechanism to transfer Rs1bn to Kabul govt

Expansion of telecom services: USF spends Rs 124 billion on implementation of 130 projects

Tanneries, too, facing prospect of closure?

Civil court can’t decide any evacuee property case: LHC

Read more stories