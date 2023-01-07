AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
PAC recovers Rs825bn during PTI’s govt

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:00am
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recovered Rs825 billion since December 2018 during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s government.

The committee recovered the amount in period from December 21, 2018 to September 2022. Around 435 meetings of the committee were held which settled 2,723 audit paras. During the period, chairman of the committee changed thrice.

The committee recovered Rs612 billion in over three years from December 2018 to May 2022. The PAC has recovered Rs537.510 billion in the last three years from December 2018 to December 2021.

Till February 2022, the NAB recovered more than Rs821 billion by October 2021. Around Rs26 billion was recovered voluntarily while more than Rs50 billion was recovered under the plea bargain.

During Chaudhry Nisar as chairman PAC, for the first time in the history of the country, the PAC presented six reports and made record recoveries of Rs115 billion.

