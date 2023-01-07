Cotton market remains stable

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained stable and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Balochistan cotton is Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 Kg.

600 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund and 200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per Kg.

