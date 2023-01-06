Maryam Nawaz in good condition after throat surgery in Geneva: Information Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was in good condition after her throat surgery in Geneva, which lasted for three hours.

The minister, in a tweet, said the PML-N vice president had extended gratitude to the people, especially the party workers who had prayed and conveyed good wishes to her.

Maryam departed for Geneva on Wednesday from London for her surgery. PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif is accompanying her.

The development came days after Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif promoted Maryam as the party’s senior vice-president and authorised her to make decisions regarding the party's organisational structure.

"Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Maryam Nawaz Sharif as "Senior Vice President" with immediate effect," stated a notification shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter.