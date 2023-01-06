AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Southwest Airlines expects Q4 loss after storm chaos

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2023 09:10pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Southwest Airlines said Friday it expects a fourth-quarter loss following last month’s system breakdown that led to thousands of flight cancelations during the peak holiday travel season.

The domestic-focused US carrier will incur one-time costs of between $725 million and $825 million because of the debacle, resulting in a net loss for the final quarter of 2022, Southwest said in a securities filing.

That figure includes a revenue loss of $400 to $425 million from canceled flights, with the remaining sum “primarily due to estimated travel expense reimbursements to customers,” as well as additional employee pay, the filing said.

Southwest’s problems surfaced during last month’s severe winter storm, which brought blizzard conditions in some markets and ultra-cold weather across much of the United States.

But while other carriers were also affected briefly, Southwest’s travails extended for days beyond the storm, raising the ire of officials in Washington responding to horror stories of missed holiday celebrations and lost luggage.

A US Senate panel is expected to hold hearings investigating the problem.

US to examine Southwest Airlines cancellations, calls ‘unacceptable’

Southwest’s breakdowns partly stemmed from the use of obsolete computer scheduling systems that became overwhelmed during the storm. The company has said it will upgrade the system, investments that Southwest’s labor unions had been warning were needed.

In all, Southwest canceled more than 16,700 flights over a 10-day stretch beginning on December 21. The carrier has returned to normal operations in recent days.

In a video posted Thursday, Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan reiterated an apology to customers and announced a “goodwill gesture” of 25,000 reward points to customers who experienced significant disruption.

Southwest Airlines Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan US Senate panel

Comments

1000 characters

Southwest Airlines expects Q4 loss after storm chaos

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan’s imports threatened as forex reserves hit lowest level since April 2014

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown to January 13

Taliban official criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings

KSE-100 surpasses 41,000-point mark on IMF optimism

Sarfaraz foils New Zealand to salvage draw in second Test

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

Read more stories